North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Colors Are Abundant

Look for bright yellows in the aspens and yellows to deep burgundy in the oaks in northeast Iowa. The best colors are in areas more sheltered from wind where leaves are hanging on. Roughly 80% color, depending on the area. Trees are losing leaves with the rain and wind we have had. Some are saying past peak, but still an enjoyable view.

Get out in the next few days if you can in north central Iowa. Many leaves have already dropped. Oak trees are really starting to turn color. Many of the vibrant reds and oranges of the maple trees are still hanging on.

Ash and cottonwood tree leaves have turned a golden yellow and are falling in northwest Iowa. Hackberry, sycamore, elm, and ironwood are mostly yellow and beginning to drop. Maples are turning color fast, especially in town.

Fall color just reached peak in central Iowa, but with a favorable weather forecast it should remain excellent through this weekend. Oak trees are changing to red, hickories are fully yellow, and maples are red, orange, and yellow. Hazelnut shrubs are in full color with orange, red and pink colors. Aspens are changing to red and yellow. Evergreens are still green. Enjoy this extra-long fall color season while you can.

Yellow, brown, and green are dominating the landscape in southeast Iowa. Urban maples are showing colors. Bottomland areas are ranging in color from yellow to dormant trees with no leaves. The next 2 weeks will be the best colors for the year.

Colors across the landscape are excellent in south central Iowa. Fragrant sumac is flaming red on the forest floor. Cherries are luminous with rusty orange. Hickories are showy with yellow-browns. Bur and swamp white oaks are peaking with shades of orange-yellow blended with tan. Ivy is a bright magenta. Red oaks are starting to change to brilliant reds. White oaks are starting to change to attractive purple and maroon. The showiest white and red oak colors will likely peak this week and into the first week of November. Most walnut and cottonwood trees have lost their leaves.

West central Iowa peaked last week. Last Friday’s wind was stout and removed a lot of leaves. Many species are winding down, but you can still see decent color in the central Loess Hills this week. The cooler weather has made for some breathtaking hikes through Loess Hills State Forest.

Cherries, maples, and sumac in full color in southwest Iowa. Oaks are starting to turn (red oak). Hickory is bright gold this week, along with elms. White ash and dogwood are full color purple.

Tips for spectacular autumn photographs

Shoot on overcast days when lighting is even, soft and won’t wash out bright colors. Warm colors of fall leaves contrast and “pop” against softer light.

During brightly sunlight conditions, shoot early and late in the day to take advantage of a warm sidelight beaming through the trees.

Don’t just focus on trees – forest floors of late autumn are strewn with colorful leaves juxtaposed against mossy rocks, calm water and gnarled tree roots. Look for mushrooms, brightly colored shrubs and tall grasses as they take on warm hues.

Tackle Your Invasives

Late autumn and early winter are great times to identify and treat invasive species that shade out desirable native plants.

Bush honeysuckle and buckthorn hold their green leaves well after native plants have dropped theirs, often through Thanksgiving, so thickets stand out in woodlots and along edges. Autumn olive is easy to pick out this time of year by its silvery leaves and speckled red fruit. Here’s what to look for:

Bush honeysuckle is a deciduous shrub 7 to 15 feet tall with paired leaves and red to orange berries. To tell it from native honeysuckle, break off an older stem. Invasive stems are hollow with a brown center, and native stems are solid.

is a deciduous shrub 7 to 15 feet tall with paired leaves and red to orange berries. To tell it from native honeysuckle, break off an older stem. Invasive stems are hollow with a brown center, and native stems are solid. Glossy buckthorn and common buckthorn are tall shrubs or small trees with black berries, brown-gray bark dotted with light-colored pores, and yellow sapwood with pink to orange heartwood under the bark. Glossy buckthorn has shiny, smooth-edged leaves and no thorns, and it grows mostly on wet ground. Common buckthorn has finely toothed leaves and twigs that often end in a short thorn between two buds shaped like a deer hoof, and it grows mostly in upland woods and along edges.

are tall shrubs or small trees with black berries, brown-gray bark dotted with light-colored pores, and yellow sapwood with pink to orange heartwood under the bark. Glossy buckthorn has shiny, smooth-edged leaves and no thorns, and it grows mostly on wet ground. Common buckthorn has finely toothed leaves and twigs that often end in a short thorn between two buds shaped like a deer hoof, and it grows mostly in upland woods and along edges. Autumn olive is a shrub that can reach 20 feet tall, often with thorny branches. Its leaves have wavy edges and are dull green on top and silvery underneath. Small red berries speckled with silver ripen in September and October, and birds spread the seed widely.

How to manage them

Cutting alone is not enough because all of these shrubs resprout from the stump. Cut the stem close to the ground and treat the fresh-cut stump right away with an herbicide labeled for that use. Small seedlings can be pulled by hand when the soil is moist. Always read and follow the herbicide label. For more treatment options, see the Iowa DNR Forestry Invasive Species Guide.

Learn more about forest invasive species on the DNR’s Invasive Plants web page.