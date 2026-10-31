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High School Football: October 30 IHSAA Football Playoff Scores

Second Round in Class 8-man to 2A; First Round in Class 3A-5A

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: October 31, 2026

Below are the first-round playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man through 2A. Class 2A, 3A, and 4A local scores are also posted for regular-season contests and week 9 added games. Teams in bold are KIOW area schools. All rankings for Class 8-man through 2A are from the final Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 19, 2026, and the rankings for Class 3A-5A are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 26, 2026.

8-Player

#1 Audubon 72, Clarksville 30

#2 Iowa Valley 54, #10 Kee 6

#3 Woodbine 34, Lenox 26

#4 Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Don Bosco 7

#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Montezuma 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, #6 Bedford 30

#7 Bishop Garrigan 64, Remsen St. Mary’s 27

#8 North Union 68, #9 Kingsley-Pierson 50

Class A

#1 Woodbury Central 50, West Hancock 8

#2 West Sioux 42, West Monona 18

#3 Saint Ansgar 15, Wapsie Valley 14

Maquoketa Valley 34, #4 Madrid 0

#5 West Fork 28, Martensdale-St Marys 20

Lynnville-Sully 17, #6 East Buchanan 6

#9 St. Albert 19, #8 Riverside 16

#10 North Linn 37, Newman Catholic 14

Class 1A

#1 Regina Catholic 49, Sigourney Keota 13

#2 Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Pleasantville 7

#3 West Lyon 35, Hinton 0

#4 Treynor 35, Shenandoah 0

#5 Underwood 32, #8 South Central Calhoun 14

#6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32, South Hardin 26

#7 Grundy Center 35, #9 Northeast 7

West Marshall 28, #10 Beckman Catholic 25

Class 2A

#1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 49, Clarinda 0

#2 Alburnett 49, Crestwood 21

#3 Van Meter 42, Centerville 20

#9 Roland-Story 42, #4 Mid-Prairie 14

#5 Kuemper Catholic 42, PCM 21

#6 OABCIG 14, Dike-New Hartford 7

#7 Spirit Lake 17, #10 Osage 14 OT

#8 Wilton 32, Waukon 24

Class 3A

#1 Solon 38, Fairfield 16

#2 Clear Lake 20, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

#3 Des Moines Christian 42, Harlan Community 13

Algona 35, #4 Carroll 21

#8 Bishop Heelan 28, #5 Sioux Center 21

#6 Mount Pleasant 16, Williamsburg 12

#7 West Delaware 42, #10 Davenport Assumption 21

#9 Mount Vernon 20, Wahlert Catholic 17

Class 4A

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Davenport North 0

#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30, Le Mars 3

#3 Western Dubuque 35, Ballard 0

#4 Carlisle 44, ADM 15

#10 Pella 31, #5 Lewis Central 28

#6 Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Clear Creek-Amana 14

#7 Glenwood 30, Spencer 28

#9 Newton 36, #8 North Polk 34 OT

Class 5A

#1 Dowling Catholic 42, Bettendorf 14

#2 Johnston 35, Pleasant Valley 7

#3 Southeast Polk 56, Urbandale 22

Cedar Falls 35, #4 Waukee Northwest 21

#8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 31, #5 Sioux City East 28

#6 Ankeny 43, Waukee 37

#10 West Des Moines Valley 31, #7 Dallas Center-Grimes 8

Iowa City Liberty 28, #9 Indianola 14

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: October 31, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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