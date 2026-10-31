High School Football: October 30 IHSAA Football Playoff Scores
Second Round in Class 8-man to 2A; First Round in Class 3A-5A
Below are the first-round playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man through 2A. Class 2A, 3A, and 4A local scores are also posted for regular-season contests and week 9 added games. Teams in bold are KIOW area schools. All rankings for Class 8-man through 2A are from the final Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 19, 2026, and the rankings for Class 3A-5A are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 26, 2026.
8-Player
#1 Audubon 72, Clarksville 30
#2 Iowa Valley 54, #10 Kee 6
#3 Woodbine 34, Lenox 26
#4 Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Don Bosco 7
#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Montezuma 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, #6 Bedford 30
#7 Bishop Garrigan 64, Remsen St. Mary’s 27
#8 North Union 68, #9 Kingsley-Pierson 50
Class A
#1 Woodbury Central 50, West Hancock 8
#2 West Sioux 42, West Monona 18
#3 Saint Ansgar 15, Wapsie Valley 14
Maquoketa Valley 34, #4 Madrid 0
#5 West Fork 28, Martensdale-St Marys 20
Lynnville-Sully 17, #6 East Buchanan 6
#9 St. Albert 19, #8 Riverside 16
#10 North Linn 37, Newman Catholic 14
Class 1A
#1 Regina Catholic 49, Sigourney Keota 13
#2 Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Pleasantville 7
#3 West Lyon 35, Hinton 0
#4 Treynor 35, Shenandoah 0
#5 Underwood 32, #8 South Central Calhoun 14
#6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32, South Hardin 26
#7 Grundy Center 35, #9 Northeast 7
West Marshall 28, #10 Beckman Catholic 25
Class 2A
#1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 49, Clarinda 0
#2 Alburnett 49, Crestwood 21
#3 Van Meter 42, Centerville 20
#9 Roland-Story 42, #4 Mid-Prairie 14
#5 Kuemper Catholic 42, PCM 21
#6 OABCIG 14, Dike-New Hartford 7
#7 Spirit Lake 17, #10 Osage 14 OT
#8 Wilton 32, Waukon 24
Class 3A
#1 Solon 38, Fairfield 16
#2 Clear Lake 20, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
#3 Des Moines Christian 42, Harlan Community 13
Algona 35, #4 Carroll 21
#8 Bishop Heelan 28, #5 Sioux Center 21
#6 Mount Pleasant 16, Williamsburg 12
#7 West Delaware 42, #10 Davenport Assumption 21
#9 Mount Vernon 20, Wahlert Catholic 17
Class 4A
#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Davenport North 0
#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30, Le Mars 3
#3 Western Dubuque 35, Ballard 0
#4 Carlisle 44, ADM 15
#10 Pella 31, #5 Lewis Central 28
#6 Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Clear Creek-Amana 14
#7 Glenwood 30, Spencer 28
#9 Newton 36, #8 North Polk 34 OT
Class 5A
#1 Dowling Catholic 42, Bettendorf 14
#2 Johnston 35, Pleasant Valley 7
#3 Southeast Polk 56, Urbandale 22
Cedar Falls 35, #4 Waukee Northwest 21
#8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 31, #5 Sioux City East 28
#6 Ankeny 43, Waukee 37
#10 West Des Moines Valley 31, #7 Dallas Center-Grimes 8
Iowa City Liberty 28, #9 Indianola 14
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