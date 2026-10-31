Halloween Hazards Need Careful Parental Eyes

As area trick-or-treaters hit the streets this week, parents are being reminded about a few of the real-life scares to beware of during the Halloween season. Janna Day, a nurse and education manager at the Iowa Poison Control Center, says kids will be eager to sink their teeth into their loot, but parents need to give those treats a close inspection first.

Speaking of being seen, Day says Halloween masks can pose a visibility problem for kids, so make sure they can see clearly while in costume.

She suggests skipping masks completely and going with make-up or face paints instead, though test those out well ahead of time to ensure there’s no skin irritation or allergies. Also, glow sticks, flashlights and even LED lights attached to their costumes can help make your little goblins more visible. Once they’re home, Day suggests parents pay special attention to the types of items in the trick-or-treat bags.

The Iowa Poison Control Center is staffed around-the-clock and can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.