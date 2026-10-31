Duane Anderson

Duane G. Anderson, 38, a resident of Ames, IA, a Goodell, IA, native and graduate of Belmond-Klemme Schools, died Thursday, October 26, 2026, with his family at his side at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, IA.

Public visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2026, at the Andrews Funeral Home 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond, from 5-7 PM. Public Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 11:AM, at St. Francis Catholic Church, 1207 3rd St. N.E, Belmond. Fathter Ralph Davis will be officiating. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery just east of Goodell, IA. Memorials may be given in Duane’s memory to the Shriner Children’s Hospital-St. Paul, MN, to the family or the donor’s choice.

Andrews Funeral Homes of Belmond is in charge of arrangements