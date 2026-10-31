Trick or Treaters Need to Stay Safe

Halloween is one of the deadliest nights of the year for pedestrians, according to a University of Iowa researcher who studies how to make roads, sidewalks and crossings safer. Elizabeth O’Neal, a UI professor of community and behavioral health, says costumed kids get excited , and distracted, while trick-or-treating and that can be a dangerous combination when it comes to crossing a street.

Parents can drill into a child how they need to look both ways before crossing the street, but they may have to repeatedly reinforce that mantra during trick-or-treat night. O’Neal says kids who are a little older might be in even greater danger.

Parents play a key role in helping to keep their kids safe, and a few cosmetic changes to a costume could make a tremendous difference in their visibility without destroying the spooky illusion.

O’Neal and the UI team have done extensive research with dozens of Iowa City-area parents and kids in a virtual reality simulator, having them cross a computer-generated road with approaching cars. The findings reinforce the dangers of peer pressure.

One recent UI study found kids learn to be better and safer at crossing busy streets when they have hand-in-hand help from their parents.