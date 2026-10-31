Dogs and Cats May Get Terrified on Halloween

Halloween can be a scary, stressful time for area pets, with doorbells ringing, strange noises, and costumed kids darting through in the yard. Megan Matamoros, director of shelter operations at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, offers a few tips to keep your dogs and cats comfy and safe during this spooky season.

Some pets may appear to like Halloween candy as much as kids, but many sweet treats can be harmful and even poisonous to dogs and cats. Matamoros says it’s important to take precautions with the candy you’ll be passing out, and with the bags of edible loot kids bring home.

If your pet eats something it’s not supposed to, contact your veterinarian or emergency vet immediately, or call the ASPCA’s Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435. Halloween decorations inside and outside the house can also pose a threat to a pet, so don’t let them get access to chew on light bulbs, inflatables, or anything else with a battery pack.

She urges pet owners to make sure their animals are equipped with an I-D tag and a microchip with your updated information to give them the best chance of being reunited with you if they manage to scamper away.