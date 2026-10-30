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North Iowa Schools Produce a Financial Analysis
The North Iowa Community School District has finished the process of creating a financial analysis of the district according to Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
The analysis gives the district a good fiscal look at the past, present, and future of the district.
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