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North Iowa Schools Produce a Financial Analysis

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: October 29, 2026

The North Iowa Community School District has finished the process of creating a financial analysis of the district according to Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The analysis gives the district a good fiscal look at the past, present, and future of the district.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: October 29, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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