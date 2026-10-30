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Lake Mills Passes Weather Related Parking Ban Amendment
The Lake Mills City Council addressed an issue regarding weather related parking within city limits. Lake Mills City Clerk Paula Hanson explained that the council was looking at the posting of a weather related ban.
According to Hanson, the city held a public hearing on the matter.
The council held a first reading on the amendment, then waived second and third readings in order to pass the measure.
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