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Garner Continues to Sell Residential Properties

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: October 29, 2026

The Garner City Council recently held a public hearing on the sale of another property in Hejliks Third Subdivision according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt who did not hold back his enthusiasm.

According to Schmidt and as with every lot sale in the division, there is a firm time table on the development of the property.

Schmidt explained that the development is open to bidders intending to build a home.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: October 29, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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