Belmond Enters Into Loan Agreements for the Belmond Community Hospital

The Belmond City Council held a public hearing on a proposed action to enter into one or more loan agreements and borrow money for the Belmond Community Hospital. Belmond City Manager Cody Nicholas explained that th hospitals’ fiscal responsibility falls under the city.

The council looked at an agreement that would help the hospital grow.

The principal amount on the loan agreement will not exceed $1,360,000.

The resolution will come up again in the city council meeting on Monday.