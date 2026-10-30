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2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – West Hancock’s Izzy Weiland & Riley Gauden

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 30, 2026
West Hancock's Izzy Weiland & Riley Gauden. (Photo by Josiah Kleveland)

West Hancock’s Izzy Weiland and Riley Gauden each ran as individuals at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships Friday morning, with both finishing in the top 100 overall.

Izzy Weiland (Junior) – 97th overall – 22:04.9

Riley Gauden (Senior) – 41st overall – 17:25.8

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 30, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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