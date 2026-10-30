Local SportsVideo
2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – West Hancock’s Izzy Weiland & Riley Gauden
West Hancock’s Izzy Weiland and Riley Gauden each ran as individuals at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships Friday morning, with both finishing in the top 100 overall.
Izzy Weiland (Junior) – 97th overall – 22:04.9
Riley Gauden (Senior) – 41st overall – 17:25.8
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