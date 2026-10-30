2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – Northwood-Kensett Girls Team
The Northwood-Kensett Girls Cross Country team finished 6th overall in the 1A girls’ race at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships. This was the first Northwood-Kensett team, girls or boys, to qualify for the state meet.
Team – 6th Place 199 points
Olivia Urbatsch (8th Grade) – 4th overall (1st Team All-State) – 18:41.2 (PR)
Ivy Urbatsch (Soph.) – 6th overall (1st Team All-State) – 18:56.3 (PR)
Charlotte Cooper (8th Grade) – 58th overall – 20:56.3 (PR)
Maddie Christianson (Soph.) – 124th overall – 23:14.1 (PR)
Maggie Rye (Soph.) – 137th overall – 23:53.6 (PR)
Hadley Anderson (8th Grade) – 143rd overall – 24:19.3
Kaylee Frank (Soph.) – 153rd overall – 26:36.3
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