Local SportsVideo
2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – North Iowa’s Wyatt Wright & Dante Nelson
North Iowa’s Wyatt Wright and Dante Nelson each ran as individuals at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships Friday morning, with both finishing in the top 55 overall.
Dante Nelson (Junior) – 52nd overall – 17:39.1
Wyatt Wright (Senior) – 53rd overall – 17:40.6
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.