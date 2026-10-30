2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – Lake Mills Boys Team
The Lake Mills Boys Cross Country team finished 15th overall in the 1A boys’ race at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships. This was the 5th straight year the Lake Mills boys’ team competed at the state meet.
Team – 15th Place 329 points
Lane Rygh (Sr.) – 28th overall (2nd Team All-State) – 17:12.7
Carson Christianson (8th Grade) – 108th overall – 18:42.0
Caleb Skogen (Sr.) – 111th overall – 18:44.7
Wyatt Hanson (Fr.) – 117th overall – 19:00.7
Kaden Lee (Jr.) – 122nd overall – 19:22.7
Aiden Reese (Soph.) – 125th overall – 19:28.4
Brayden Eden (Jr.) – 130th overall – 19:55.4
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