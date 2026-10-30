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2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – Lake Mills Boys Team

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 30, 2026
2026 Lake Mills Boys Cross Country Team. (Photo by Josiah Kleveland)

The Lake Mills Boys Cross Country team finished 15th overall in the 1A boys’ race at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships. This was the 5th straight year the Lake Mills boys’ team competed at the state meet.

Team – 15th Place 329 points

Lane Rygh (Sr.) – 28th overall (2nd Team All-State) – 17:12.7

Carson Christianson (8th Grade) – 108th overall – 18:42.0

Caleb Skogen (Sr.) – 111th overall – 18:44.7

Wyatt Hanson (Fr.) – 117th overall – 19:00.7

Kaden Lee (Jr.) – 122nd overall – 19:22.7

Aiden Reese (Soph.) – 125th overall – 19:28.4

Brayden Eden (Jr.) – 130th overall – 19:55.4

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 30, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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