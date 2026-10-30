Local SportsVideo
2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – GHV’s Laingstin, Quinlynn, & Heston Hinders
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Laingstin Hinders, Quinlynn Hinders, and Heston Hinders all ran as individuals at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon, each finishing in the top 55 overall in their respective races.
Laingstin Hinders (Fr.) – 37th overall – 20:12.6
Quinlynn Hinders (Fr.) – 58th overall – 20:44.1 (PR)
Heston Hinders (Fr.) – 40th overall – 17:24.9
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.