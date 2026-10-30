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2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – GHV’s Erica Fritz & Jonathan Schuknecht

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 30, 2026
GHV's Erica Fritz & Jonathan Schuknecht. (Photo by Josiah Kleveland)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Erica Fritz and Jonathan Schuknecht each ran as individuals at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon, both finishing in the top 75 overall in their respective races.

Erica Fritz (Soph.) – 71st overall – 21:01.3 (PR)

Jonathan Schuknecht (Jr.) – 65th overall – 17:47.3

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 30, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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