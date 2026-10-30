Local SportsVideo
2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – GHV’s Erica Fritz & Jonathan Schuknecht
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Erica Fritz and Jonathan Schuknecht each ran as individuals at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon, both finishing in the top 75 overall in their respective races.
Erica Fritz (Soph.) – 71st overall – 21:01.3 (PR)
Jonathan Schuknecht (Jr.) – 65th overall – 17:47.3
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