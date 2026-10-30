2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country – Forest City Girls Team
The Forest City Girls Cross Country team finished 8th overall in the 2A girls’ race at the 2026 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships. This was the 4th straight year the Forest City girls’ team competed at the state meet.
Team – 8th Place 200 points
Samantha Clouse (Jr.) – 15th overall (1st Team All-State) – 19:40.6 (PR)
Claire Weaver (Sr.) – 31st overall – 20:02.4
Muren Sharp (Jr.) – 82nd overall – 21:16.4
Eva Sharp (Fr.) – 86th overall – 21:19.0
Makenna Reese (Fr.) – 92nd overall – 21:29.9
Brinley Blaser (Soph.) – 115th overall – 22:16.4
Sophia Reese (Sr.) – 120th overall – 22:25.2
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