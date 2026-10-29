Kossuth sheriff: Text threat at North Union’s Swea City campus non-credible

SWEA CITY, Iowa — A threat made by a student at North Union School’s Swea City campus Thursday was determined to be non-credible, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a joint press release from Kossuth County Sheriff Roger Fisher and North Union Superintendent Travis Schueller, the school received information shortly after 8 a.m. that a student had sent a text message to another student saying they were bringing a bomb to school in a backpack.

School authorities immediately notified law enforcement, who were on the scene within minutes.

Authorities determined the threat was non-credible, and there are no safety concerns for students and staff of the North Union School District.

Law enforcement will involve juvenile court authorities with the student involved.