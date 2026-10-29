Hinton Attends a Campaign Stop in Bancroft

U. S. Representative Ashley Hinson was in Bancroft attending a campaign stop and trying give her side of the story on several accusations in the campaign for U. S. Senator of Iowa. She cited a group that leans, according to her, more toward liberal candidates in her effort to, as she says, set the record straight.

One of the issues involved gender affirmation.

Another one of the issues addressed regarded boys in girls locker rooms and using girls bathrooms. Hinton made her point that this was not something she was in favor of.

With respect to fossil fuels being more expensive along with fertilizer and other petroleum products, it was stated two years ago that drilling for oil in the United States would be ramped up. However, with the current conflict in Iran, prices have continued to rise until recently. Hinson explained that the drilling process takes time.

Several elements have to fall in place in order for the U. S. to become energy independent according to Hinson.

The general election is November 4th.