High School Volleyball: 2026 NCC All-Conference Teams
Below are the 2026 North Central Conference All-Conference Volleyball Teams, as selected by league coaches. This year’s volleyball season marked the first division sport in the newly expanded NCC conference, which added Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Charles City, and Eagle Grove at the start of the year.
The league was split into two divisions of six teams each. The “Pride Division” consists of the six smallest schools by enrollment in the conference, while the “Tradition Division” has the six larger schools.
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals were the Pride Division Champions, while the Humboldt Wildcats were the Tradition Division Champions, as well as overall Conference Champions.
First and second team all-conference selections were made in each division, after which, coaches identified seven of the 1st team players as Elite all-conference members.
Name – Grade – Position – School
1st Team All-Conference – Pride Division
Kailyn Byom * Sr S Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Carlea Dagel * Sr O/MH Iowa Falls-Alden
Ella Engstrom * Sr OH Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Reese Schleusner * Sr O/MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Eden Horn * So OH St. Edmond
Emma Schumacher Sr OH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Elody England Jr S Iowa Falls-Alden
Emma Miller Jr L Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Harper Nerlien Jr S Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
* – denotes unanimous selections
2nd Team All-Conference – Pride Division
Blaire Askelsen Sr MH Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Sadie Britson Sr MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Avery Jerome Sr OH Forest City
Ella Fineran Jr MH Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Kyli Helgeson Jr MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Kymri Koenigsfeld Jr L Iowa Falls-Alden
Ella Vandi So L St. Edmond
Charli Damiano Fr MH Iowa Falls-Alden
Kinlee Nail Fr DS Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
1st Team All-Conference – Tradition Division
Adelynn Goodell * Jr MH Humboldt
Addie Waldorf * Jr S Humboldt
Kate Limbaugh * So OH Algona
Madison Heilskov Sr OH Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Ella Landau Sr OH Clear Lake
Gabby Venteicher Sr L Algona
Tristyn Wright Sr OH Webster City
Jazzie Dodd Jr OH Humboldt
Aria Johnson Jr OH Clear Lake
* – denotes unanimous selections
2nd Team All-Conference – Tradition Division
Addison Aalbers Sr OH Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Gracie Johnson Sr DS Humboldt
Hayden McLaughlin Sr MH Algona
Miyah Stevenson Sr L Charles City
Evie Davis Jr MH Webster City
Aspen Hill Jr L Clear Lake
Callie Olsen So OH Humboldt
Gracie Vaske Fr OH Clear Lake
Tenley McColley 8 S Clear Lake
Elite All North Central Conference
Carlea Dagel Sr O/MH Iowa Falls-Alden
Reese Schleusner Sr O/MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Adelynn Goodell Jr MH Humboldt
Aria Johnson Jr OH Clear Lake
Addie Waldorf Jr S Humboldt
Eden Horn So OH St. Edmond
Kate Limbaugh So OH Algona
Final Conference Standings
Pride Division
Match Set
1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5 – 0 15- 0
2. Iowa Falls-Alden 4 – 1 12- 4
3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3 – 2 9- 9
4. St. Edmond 2 – 3 7-11
5. Forest City 1 – 4 8-12
6. Eagle Grove 0 – 5 0-15
Tradition Division
Match Set
1. Humboldt 5 – 0 15- 0
2. Clear Lake 4 – 1 12- 6
3. Algona 3 – 2 10- 7
4. Webster City 2 – 3 7-11
5. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1 – 4 5-14
6. Charles City 0 – 5 4-15
Conference
Match Set
1. Humboldt 11- 0 27- 0
2. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10- 1 25- 5
3. Clear Lake 8- 3 21-12
Algona 8- 3 21- 9
5. Iowa Falls-Alden 6- 5 18-13
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6- 5 15-17
7. Webster City 5- 6 15-17
Charles City 5- 6 15-20
9. St. Edmond 3- 8 10-22
10. Forest City 2- 9 10-23
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2- 9 10-24
12. Eagle Grove 0-11 0-27
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