High School Volleyball: 2026 NCC All-Conference Teams

Below are the 2026 North Central Conference All-Conference Volleyball Teams, as selected by league coaches. This year’s volleyball season marked the first division sport in the newly expanded NCC conference, which added Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Charles City, and Eagle Grove at the start of the year.

The league was split into two divisions of six teams each. The “Pride Division” consists of the six smallest schools by enrollment in the conference, while the “Tradition Division” has the six larger schools.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals were the Pride Division Champions, while the Humboldt Wildcats were the Tradition Division Champions, as well as overall Conference Champions.

First and second team all-conference selections were made in each division, after which, coaches identified seven of the 1st team players as Elite all-conference members.

Name – Grade – Position – School

1st Team All-Conference – Pride Division

Kailyn Byom * Sr S Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Carlea Dagel * Sr O/MH Iowa Falls-Alden

Ella Engstrom * Sr OH Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Reese Schleusner * Sr O/MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Eden Horn * So OH St. Edmond

Emma Schumacher Sr OH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Elody England Jr S Iowa Falls-Alden

Emma Miller Jr L Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Harper Nerlien Jr S Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

* – denotes unanimous selections

2nd Team All-Conference – Pride Division

Blaire Askelsen Sr MH Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Sadie Britson Sr MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Avery Jerome Sr OH Forest City

Ella Fineran Jr MH Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Kyli Helgeson Jr MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Kymri Koenigsfeld Jr L Iowa Falls-Alden

Ella Vandi So L St. Edmond

Charli Damiano Fr MH Iowa Falls-Alden

Kinlee Nail Fr DS Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

1st Team All-Conference – Tradition Division

Adelynn Goodell * Jr MH Humboldt

Addie Waldorf * Jr S Humboldt

Kate Limbaugh * So OH Algona

Madison Heilskov Sr OH Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Ella Landau Sr OH Clear Lake

Gabby Venteicher Sr L Algona

Tristyn Wright Sr OH Webster City

Jazzie Dodd Jr OH Humboldt

Aria Johnson Jr OH Clear Lake

* – denotes unanimous selections

2nd Team All-Conference – Tradition Division

Addison Aalbers Sr OH Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Gracie Johnson Sr DS Humboldt

Hayden McLaughlin Sr MH Algona

Miyah Stevenson Sr L Charles City

Evie Davis Jr MH Webster City

Aspen Hill Jr L Clear Lake

Callie Olsen So OH Humboldt

Gracie Vaske Fr OH Clear Lake

Tenley McColley 8 S Clear Lake

Elite All North Central Conference

Carlea Dagel Sr O/MH Iowa Falls-Alden

Reese Schleusner Sr O/MH Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Adelynn Goodell Jr MH Humboldt

Aria Johnson Jr OH Clear Lake

Addie Waldorf Jr S Humboldt

Eden Horn So OH St. Edmond

Kate Limbaugh So OH Algona

Final Conference Standings

Pride Division

Match Set

1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5 – 0 15- 0

2. Iowa Falls-Alden 4 – 1 12- 4

3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3 – 2 9- 9

4. St. Edmond 2 – 3 7-11

5. Forest City 1 – 4 8-12

6. Eagle Grove 0 – 5 0-15

Tradition Division

Match Set

1. Humboldt 5 – 0 15- 0

2. Clear Lake 4 – 1 12- 6

3. Algona 3 – 2 10- 7

4. Webster City 2 – 3 7-11

5. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1 – 4 5-14

6. Charles City 0 – 5 4-15

Conference

Match Set

1. Humboldt 11- 0 27- 0

2. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10- 1 25- 5

3. Clear Lake 8- 3 21-12

Algona 8- 3 21- 9

5. Iowa Falls-Alden 6- 5 18-13

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6- 5 15-17

7. Webster City 5- 6 15-17

Charles City 5- 6 15-20

9. St. Edmond 3- 8 10-22

10. Forest City 2- 9 10-23

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2- 9 10-24

12. Eagle Grove 0-11 0-27