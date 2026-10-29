Local Sports

High School Volleyball: 2026 NCC All-Conference Teams

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 29, 2026

Below are the 2026 North Central Conference All-Conference Volleyball Teams, as selected by league coaches. This year’s volleyball season marked the first division sport in the newly expanded NCC conference, which added Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Charles City, and Eagle Grove at the start of the year.

The league was split into two divisions of six teams each. The “Pride Division” consists of the six smallest schools by enrollment in the conference, while the “Tradition Division” has the six larger schools.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals were the Pride Division Champions, while the Humboldt Wildcats were the Tradition Division Champions, as well as overall Conference Champions.

First and second team all-conference selections were made in each division, after which, coaches identified seven of the 1st team players as Elite all-conference members.

Name – Grade – Position – School

1st Team All-Conference – Pride Division

Kailyn Byom *   Sr    S    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Carlea Dagel *    Sr    O/MH    Iowa Falls-Alden
Ella Engstrom *    Sr     OH    Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Reese Schleusner *    Sr    O/MH    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Eden Horn *    So    OH    St. Edmond
Emma Schumacher    Sr    OH    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Elody England    Jr    S    Iowa Falls-Alden
Emma Miller    Jr    L    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Harper Nerlien    Jr    S    Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
* – denotes unanimous selections

2nd Team All-Conference – Pride Division

Blaire Askelsen    Sr    MH    Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Sadie Britson    Sr    MH    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Avery Jerome    Sr    OH    Forest City
Ella Fineran    Jr    MH    Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Kyli Helgeson    Jr    MH    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Kymri Koenigsfeld    Jr    L    Iowa Falls-Alden
Ella Vandi    So    L     St. Edmond
Charli Damiano    Fr    MH    Iowa Falls-Alden
Kinlee Nail    Fr    DS    Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

1st Team All-Conference – Tradition Division

Adelynn Goodell *    Jr    MH    Humboldt
Addie Waldorf *    Jr    S    Humboldt
Kate Limbaugh *    So    OH    Algona
Madison Heilskov    Sr    OH    Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Ella Landau    Sr    OH    Clear Lake
Gabby Venteicher    Sr    L    Algona
Tristyn Wright    Sr    OH    Webster City
Jazzie Dodd    Jr    OH    Humboldt
Aria Johnson    Jr    OH    Clear Lake
* – denotes unanimous selections

2nd Team All-Conference – Tradition Division

Addison Aalbers    Sr    OH    Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Gracie Johnson    Sr    DS    Humboldt
Hayden McLaughlin    Sr    MH    Algona
Miyah Stevenson    Sr    L    Charles City
Evie Davis    Jr    MH    Webster City
Aspen Hill    Jr    L    Clear Lake
Callie Olsen    So    OH    Humboldt
Gracie Vaske    Fr    OH    Clear Lake
Tenley McColley    8    S    Clear Lake

Elite All North Central Conference

Carlea Dagel    Sr    O/MH    Iowa Falls-Alden
Reese Schleusner    Sr    O/MH    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Adelynn Goodell    Jr    MH    Humboldt
Aria Johnson    Jr    OH    Clear Lake
Addie Waldorf    Jr    S    Humboldt
Eden Horn    So    OH    St. Edmond
Kate Limbaugh    So    OH    Algona

Final Conference Standings

Pride Division      

                                                   Match   Set
1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura        5 – 0     15- 0
2. Iowa Falls-Alden                     4 – 1      12- 4
3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows          3 – 2      9- 9
4. St. Edmond                              2 – 3      7-11
5. Forest City                               1 – 4      8-12
6. Eagle Grove                             0 – 5      0-15

Tradition Division

                                                   Match   Set
1. Humboldt                               5 – 0      15- 0
2. Clear Lake                               4 – 1      12- 6
3. Algona                                    3 – 2      10- 7
4. Webster City                           2 – 3      7-11
5. Hampton-Dumont-CAL          1 – 4      5-14
6. Charles City                            0 – 5       4-15

Conference

                                                   Match   Set
1. Humboldt                               11- 0     27- 0
2. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura        10- 1     25- 5
3. Clear Lake                               8- 3       21-12
Algona                                        8- 3       21- 9
5. Iowa Falls-Alden                     6- 5       18-13
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows             6- 5       15-17
7. Webster City                           5- 6       15-17
Charles City                                5- 6       15-20
9. St. Edmond                             3- 8       10-22
10. Forest City                            2- 9       10-23
Hampton-Dumont-CAL             2- 9       10-24
12. Eagle Grove                          0-11       0-27

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: October 29, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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