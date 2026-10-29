Clear Lake, Garner Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Overnight Vehicle Break-Ins

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Clear Lake and Garner police departments are asking for the public’s help identifying a person seen on video who may be connected to several overnight break-ins of unlocked vehicles.

The departments said they received video from an incident at 6 a.m. Thursday showing at least one suspect involved in their investigations. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person to contact either department.

The Clear Lake and Garner police departments have partnered to investigate several reports of unlocked vehicles being broken into overnight. Authorities are asking anyone who saw something suspicious during the overnight hours to reach out.

Police also are asking residents with a home camera system to check their recordings between midnight and 5:30 a.m. for anyone acting suspiciously or checking vehicle doors.

The departments did not say how many vehicles were entered, where the break-ins occurred or what, if anything, was taken.