MBT KIOW Prep of the Week October 28, 2026
West Hancock Junior Iselle Weiland
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from West Hancock High School. Iselle Weiland was spectacular at the Eagles Cross Country State Qualifying Meet last week. At the meet in South Hamilton, Weiland finished 9th overall with a time of 21:19.48, setting a new personal record. With her top-10 finish, Weiland punched her ticket to the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge on October 30th, becoming the first West Hancock girl to compete at the state meet since 2020. Congratulations to Iselle Weiland of West Hancock, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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