Iowa Elections are Secure Says Pate

Iowa’s top election official and the state’s election security team are assuring the state of the safety and security of Iowa’s election process. The state’s election security team gathered on Wednesday, October 28, at the State Emergency Operation Center to provide transparency into the election process and the multiple layers of protection involved in securing Iowa elections. Secretary Pate assured Iowans that their votes would be counted securely and accurately and offered remarks to reinforce voter confidence as the 2026 General Election approaches.

The state, which has received numerous national awards and recognitions for election administration from the National Association of Secretaries of State and the Election Assistance Commission, maintains a robust, layered approach to election integrity that depends on support from election partners at the local, state, and federal levels.

“Election administration and security is not a one-day job,” said Secretary Pate. “Our election security team and election officials across the state work year-round to train, prepare, and protect the process. We have one of, if not the best, security team in the nation. We have election security covered from every angle – whether it be cyber, physical security, or the poll workers on the frontlines, working directly with voters on Election Day.”

Secretary Pate and Iowa’s election security team meet on a regular basis to prepare for the upcoming election. This team includes the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Management, Division of Information Technology, the Iowa National Guard, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and Iowa’s 99 county auditors and thousands of local election officials and poll workers.

Members of Iowa’s election security team joined Secretary Pate at the press conference to highlight each agency’s important role in election security and integrity:

“Iowans deserve to exercise their right to vote safely and with confidence,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “The Department of Public Safety is working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to prepare for Election Day, monitor potential threats and ensure we are ready to respond if needed. Protecting Iowans and their right to vote is a responsibility we take seriously.”

“The FBI continues to engage in extensive preparations to secure the election. As always, we are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners across Iowa and Nebraska to ensure seamless integration with every entity that has shared responsibility for election security,” said Special Agent in Charge Gene Kowel. The FBI stands ready to respond to a host of potential scenarios related to the election including foreign malign influence and malicious cyber activity against election infrastructure. We are committed to protecting the American public’s right to a fair and safe election.”

“Our department works closely with partners across the state so every Iowan can trust in a fair and accessible voting process,” said John Benson, Director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “We want all Iowans to feel confident and safe when casting their ballots.”

“In support of this year’s election, the Department of Management, Division of Information Technology will be monitoring cyberthreats. The State of Iowa Security Operations Center will provide 24-hour-a-day cyberthreat monitoring and heightened support during this year’s elections,” said Shane Dwyer, State of Iowa Chief Information Security Officer.

“The Iowa National Guard is proud to continue its partnership with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office to ensure the integrity of the 2026 midterm elections. The Joint Task Force – Cyber stands ready to leverage its expertise to safeguard the electoral process. This collaboration, established in 2017, underscores an enduring commitment to defend the cyber domain of Iowa’s elections on behalf of our state and community,” said Captain Benjamin Aslesen, 168 Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Iowa National Guard.

While unable to attend the conference, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is another valuable member of the election security team.

“The Postal Inspection Service is committed to ensuring the safe and secure delivery of Election Mail, the integrity of elections, and the protection of election officials from threatening and dangerous mail,” said Inspector in Charge Bryan Musgrove. “Utilizing proven fraud detection and loss prevention strategies and countermeasures, Postal Inspectors will continue to actively identify attempts to compromise the mail system our Nation is depending on during this critical time. In doing so, the Inspection Service will be working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, including the Iowa Secretary of State, to respond to and investigate election crimes involving the U.S. Mail.”

Iowa’s General Election is Tuesday, November 3. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information on finding your polling place or voting early by absentee ballot, visit voterready.iowa.gov.