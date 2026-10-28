Fire Destroys Farm Building on Spruce Avenue in Mason City; Owner, Father Suffer Minor Burns

MASON CITY, Iowa — A farm building containing hay was destroyed Wednesday afternoon after it caught fire from a nearby burn pile, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 1:02 p.m. to a structure fire at 15756 Spruce Ave., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Investigators determined wind was a factor in the building catching fire.

The farm building burned to the ground, and animal pens near the building were also damaged, the sheriff’s office said. Three farm animals died in the fire.

Property owner Tyler Thies suffered minor burns while trying to put out the fire and rescue animals, according to the release. His father also suffered minor burns while helping to move animals to safety.

Mason City Fire Medics took Thies to MercyOne due to his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Mason City Fire got the fire under control and put it out. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mason City Fire and EMS.

No foul play is suspected in the cause of the fire, the sheriff’s office said. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.