Christmas Cheer Fund Sets $100,000 Goal, Opens Applications Nov. 1

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Christmas Cheer Fund will open its 2026 campaign Nov. 1 with a goal of raising $100,000 to provide holiday gift cards to households in seven North Iowa counties.

Applications for help will be accepted on the fund’s website, christmascheerfund.org, from Nov. 1 until midnight Dec. 6.

The fund provides gift cards to households that request help at holiday time. The amount of each gift card depends on the number of dependents younger than 18 in the household.

The fund serves Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Worth, Hancock, Floyd, Mitchell and Winnebago counties. It relies on North Iowa individuals, families, businesses and charitable foundations to support its work.

Donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer Fund Inc., P.O. Box 28, Mason City, IA 50402, or made online at christmascheerfund.org. All donations are published on the fund’s website and its Facebook page, Christmas Cheer Fund Inc.

Now in its 99th year, the fund was created in 1927 to ensure children would wake up each Christmas morning with a gift. Approximately $3.7 million has been raised since then. A new volunteer board of five members revived the fund in 2024.

More information is available by emailing info@christmascheerfund.org.