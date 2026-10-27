The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 27, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will met on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Consider for approval final voucher for road project: 95-CO95-2025HMA.

5. Consider for approval Resolution of Support of Veterans and Operation Green Light.

6. Open Forum.

7. Consider for approval County claims.