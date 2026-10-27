Linda Haake

Linda Lee Haake, 79, of Forest City, passed away on October 21, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St, Forest City, with a gathering of family and friends beginning one hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ben Haake, 8296 S Virginia Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Lee was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on January 28, 1947, to parents Walter and Grace (Clark) Frame. She grew up alongside her older sister, Diane, and her older brother, Gary, and graduated from DuPont High School in Belle, West Virginia.

After high school, Linda headed to Trinity Bible College in Oklahoma, where she met the love of her life, James “Jim” Haake. The two were married on April 28, 1973, and stepped right into ministry together, a calling they would share for the rest of their lives.

Their ministry first brought them to Mason City, Iowa, where their daughter, Elizabeth, was born in 1977. The family soon moved to Dallas, Texas, and their son, Benjamin, was born in 1979.

In the summer of 1988, the family made the 17 hour drive from Texas to Forest City, Iowa, to serve as pastors at Highway Chapel Foursquare Church, now Springs of Life Church. In a letter to friends that August, Linda wrote about the church family who showed up to help them settle in, and how in that same first week, while still unpacking, she froze 24 dozen ears of corn. Forest City became home. All together, Linda and Jim spent close to 50 years in ministry side by side.

Linda was strong willed and a little feisty, with a big, loving heart to match. She wanted to support her family and her church in any way she could, and she did, whether that meant keeping the books, running sound, or singing on Sunday morning. For many years, she also assisted in managing Cornerstone Christian Book & Gift, a bookstore on North Clark Street in downtown Forest City. The store was a ministry to the community, and they kept a running prayer list for anyone who walked in needing prayer. Through it all, her family and her church family always knew they could count on her.

Linda’s grandkids were her pride and joy. She loved working crossword puzzles and was never happier than when she was spending time with friends or enjoying a meal out. She was intentional about her relationships and worked to keep them going over the years, even writing to old high school friends decades later to catch up and ask about classmates. Most of all, she loved God and was never without a song of praise on her lips.

Linda is survived by her husband, Rev. James Haake; her son, Ben (Elisa) Haake of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her daughter, Elizabeth (Nathan) Gann of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Graham and Colin Haake and Silas and Lucy Gann; and beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Grace Frame; her sister, Diane Harpold; and her brother, Gary Frame.