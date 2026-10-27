Highway 122 Lane Reopening in Mason City Pushed Back a Week; Thanksgiving Finish Still Targeted

MASON CITY, Iowa — The outside lanes of Highway 122 in Mason City will reopen about a week later than planned, but the Iowa Department of Transportation still expects the full project to wrap up by Thanksgiving.

Pete Hjelmstad of the Iowa DOT said crews are continuing work along Highway 122 between Pierce and Monroe avenues, where they are finishing intersections, sidewalks and other improvements.

“We were hoping to get the outside lanes open by the end of this week, but it’s probably going to be next week, so that’s going to be pushed back a week,” Hjelmstad said. “And we’re still, still shooting for Thanksgiving to get that thing open.”

Several other major road construction projects across North Iowa are also nearing completion, according to Hjelmstad.

Asphalt work is finished along the Avenue of the Saints east of Eisenhower Avenue, though shoulder work and pavement markings remain.

“Got to do the rumble strips for the shoulders, the pavement markings, and that’ll go into November,” Hjelmstad said. “The contractor’s moved to a different job, so they’ll be back in November to finish that one up.”

Interstate construction near Clear Lake is complete, Hjelmstad said. Remaining work near Diamond Jo Casino should be finished within the next two weeks.

Preliminary work is also underway near Dumont ahead of a major Highway 3 culvert project scheduled for next year. Crews closed Cedar Avenue, a side gravel road in the Dumont area, on Monday as part of that preparation.

“To get ready for that, they’re doing some work on one of the side gravel roads, Cedar Avenue, like I said, right in the Dumont area, and that closed yesterday, that gravel road did,” Hjelmstad said.

Hjelmstad said the Cedar Avenue closure will not affect Highway 3 traffic at this time.

He also reminded drivers to watch for children and increased neighborhood traffic during Halloween activities this weekend.