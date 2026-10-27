AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Garner Adds to Lighting of State Street

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: October 26, 2026

The city of Garner has  made improvements to the look of downtown State Street during the evening and overnight hours according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The year round lighting adds to the dynamic of downtown and highlights the businesses along the street.

With the increase in business in downtown Garner, the council felt that the sprucing up of lighting would help in drawing people downtown.

The city may not run the lighting sometimes and other times they may be theme related. It gives the city flexibility to decorate without the need for city crews to continually put up and take down the decorations.

 

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: October 26, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button