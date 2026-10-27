Garner Adds to Lighting of State Street

The city of Garner has made improvements to the look of downtown State Street during the evening and overnight hours according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The year round lighting adds to the dynamic of downtown and highlights the businesses along the street.

With the increase in business in downtown Garner, the council felt that the sprucing up of lighting would help in drawing people downtown.

The city may not run the lighting sometimes and other times they may be theme related. It gives the city flexibility to decorate without the need for city crews to continually put up and take down the decorations.