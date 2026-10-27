Forest City Schools Present Nutrition Requirements to their Board

The Forest City Community School Board was given a presentation on the rigors of putting together school breakfasts and lunches that meet state and federal guidelines. Board members go a hands on experience according to Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The board was provided with salads, breakfast and lunch items including fruits and vegetables.

Each items is regulated down to the portion that can be served.

The accounting of nutritional values even breaks down to condiments according to Lehmann.

Lehmann believes that the experience was educational to the board because of the compliance requirements placed upon the district.