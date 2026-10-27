Forest City Community School District Board Sets 2027 Legislative Priorities

The Forest City School Board set its legislative priorities for the 2027 session of the Iowa Legislature at the October 12 school board meeting.

The board participated this year in the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) legislative policy process by talking about the impact of state policy on the district and voting on legislative resolutions for the next legislative session.

The school board determined that the following priorities for 2027 are critical to students and taxpayers in the school district:

Local Accountability / Decision Making: Locally elected school board members are closely connected to students, their families, and the communities in which they live, and are in the best position to understand student needs and identify effective solutions. Restrictive limitations on decision-making authority inhibit innovation, efficiency, and the ability of school boards to make locally based decisions about student achievement. Local accountability and decision making include: Student Achievement: As locally elected officials, school boards should have the ability to set priorities, customize programming, and maximize community strengths to improve outcomes for all students; Funding flexibility: School boards should have the ability to maximize existing resources to meet local needs; Flexibility on Health and Safety Measures: School boards should have the ability to make decisions, in partnership with local officials, regarding the health and safety needs of students, staff, families, and the community; and; Accountability & Reporting: Data collection for state accountability should enhance the ability of school boards to focus on student learning and school improvement. IASB supports streamlining state-level reporting on management operations and eliminating duplicative or inefficient reporting processes; Transparency: School boards should have the flexibility to provide public access to records in ways that promote transparency for citizens while balancing the cost to taxpayers; School Calendar: School boards should have the ability to determine their school calendar, including use of a four-day school week.

School Funding Policy: Schools and school boards have a longstanding commitment to provide students with the programs and services they need to be successful. We support state policies on public school funding that: Sufficiently supports the ability to local districts to meet parent and community expectations and provides a world class education to all students; Maintain the funding mechanism for transportation costs that reduce the pressure on the general fund and addresses inequities between school districts; Reflect actual costs for special education services; Include factors based on changes in demographics, including socio-economic status, remedial programming, and enrollment challenges; Support flexibility in the use of voter and board-approved special levy funds; Equalize per-pupil funding for all program areas; Include a mix of state aid and property taxes; Incorporate categorical funding in the formula within 3 years; Increase the budget guarantee to 103% to provide additional stability to support student achievement for districts with declining enrollment.

Mental Health: Mental health issues are increasing and impacting student achievement. To address these concerns, we support state policies that would establish comprehensive school and community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services to: Increasing access and resources to mental health professionals via in-school, in-person, or telehealth visits; Expand the capacity for therapeutic classrooms to provide short-term solutions to behavioral issues; Improve awareness and understanding of child emotional and mental health needs through ongoing teacher, administrator, and support staff training; Integrate suicide prevention and coping skills into existing curriculum; Support the mental health needs of educators and staff; Provide a comprehensive mental health resources clearinghouse for schools and community providers; Expand training that includes a referral plan for continuing action provided by mental health professionals outside of the school district; Designate a categorical funding stream for mental health professionals serving students and ongoing teacher, administrator, and support staff mental health training; Support development of a mental health workforce to provide services to children; Provide state funding to support research-based entities that work to provide students and staff with mental health resources and services.

Teacher Recruitment & Licensure: A highly skilled teacher workforce is essential to student achievement and can be supported by state policies that: Ensure high-quality teacher preparation programs, including alternative licensure programs that include in-classroom experiences, pedagogy training, content knowledge in curricular area and mentoring for individuals with non-traditional or international education backgrounds; Encourage initiatives and programs that diversify Iowa’s teaching profession to better match our student demographic makeup; Support increased funding and more equitable distribution for the Teach Iowa Scholar loan repayment program; Create programs for student teaching grants and stipends and expand teacher apprenticeship programs, including paraeducator to teacher pathways, to make education careers a more attractive and affordable option; Create a program to provide beginning teacher incentives and recruitment incentives to attract high-quality teachers; Create reciprocity agreements with other states that have high-quality teacher preparation programs to increase diversity among certified teachers and administrators.



The grassroots IASB legislative process involves all school board members in Iowa. Together, school leaders make a difference. Resolutions submitted by school districts will be reviewed by the IASB Board of Directors before being debated and adopted by the IASB Delegate Assembly at its annual meeting on November 18 in Des Moines. A board member will represent the district at the meeting.