Daniel Huinker

Daniel J. “Dan” Huinker, 59, of Garner, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to services on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to APDA – American Parkinson Disease Association.