Local NewsLocal NewsMedia
Forest City Sees Progress on Water and Wastewater Treatment Facility
A number of area communities are busy improving or building new water and wastewater treatment plants. In Forest City, Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the city’s new plant is progressing well.
The city council agreed to pay an additional pay request on the construction of the new plant. Meanwhile, city water officials continue to adapt to the new systems.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.