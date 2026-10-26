The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 26, 2026

The Wtight County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@wrightcountyiowaofficial8312

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Auditor.

6. Appoint Gabriel Lane as a Civil Process Server.

7. Consider invoice from the City of Galt.

8. Rescind motion for Resolution 2026-29 for interfund operating transfer to Emergency Management done on

October 5th, 2026.

9. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss strategy and terms

regarding the potential purchase or sale of particular real estate located in the Wright County Agribusiness

Park, where premature disclosure could reasonably be expected to impact the competitive position or value

of the transaction.

10. Old Business.

11. New Business.

12. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.