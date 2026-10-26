The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 26, 2026
The Wtight County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/@wrightcountyiowaofficial8312
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.
3. Approve claims for payment.
4. Open forum for public input.
5. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Auditor.
6. Appoint Gabriel Lane as a Civil Process Server.
7. Consider invoice from the City of Galt.
8. Rescind motion for Resolution 2026-29 for interfund operating transfer to Emergency Management done on
October 5th, 2026.
9. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss strategy and terms
regarding the potential purchase or sale of particular real estate located in the Wright County Agribusiness
Park, where premature disclosure could reasonably be expected to impact the competitive position or value
of the transaction.
10. Old Business.
11. New Business.
12. Update on Meetings.
Convene as Drainage Trustees
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve minutes of last meeting.
3. Approve drainage claims.
4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.
5. Review of previous work orders submitted.
6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.