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The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 26, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor14 hours agoLast Updated: October 26, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below.

The agenda was as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Mike Bode – Weed Commissioner’s Report
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Fueling Station
d. Salt Shed
e. Monarch RV Park
f. Administrative Building Project
1 Nate Summers, UMB – Review of GO Bonds
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
d. Invenergy – Discussion/possible action – reconfiguring DD #41 Drain Tile

8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Worth County Operation Green Light Proclamation
13. Doug Moehle, Mayor, City of Northwood – Discussion on County property located at 306 13th ST S
(Secondary Roads Location)
14. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. Water/Wastewater

17. Department Head Discussion
a.Jolene Hickle, Recorder – Hiring Request
18. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago County Supervisors’ Room – Friday, November 6
– 9:00 A.M.
b. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026
General Election Canvass)
c. 2026 General Election Canvass – Tuesday, November 10 – 9:00 A.M.
d. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
e. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – Monday, November
16 – 9:30 A.M.
f. DD 11 – Hearing for Proposed New Lateral – Monday, December 14 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor14 hours agoLast Updated: October 26, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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