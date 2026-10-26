The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 26, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below.

The agenda was as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Mike Bode – Weed Commissioner’s Report

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Fueling Station

d. Salt Shed

e. Monarch RV Park

f. Administrative Building Project

1 Nate Summers, UMB – Review of GO Bonds

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

d. Invenergy – Discussion/possible action – reconfiguring DD #41 Drain Tile

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Worth County Operation Green Light Proclamation

13. Doug Moehle, Mayor, City of Northwood – Discussion on County property located at 306 13th ST S

(Secondary Roads Location)

14. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. Water/Wastewater

17. Department Head Discussion

a.Jolene Hickle, Recorder – Hiring Request

18. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago County Supervisors’ Room – Friday, November 6

– 9:00 A.M.

b. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026

General Election Canvass)

c. 2026 General Election Canvass – Tuesday, November 10 – 9:00 A.M.

d. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

e. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – Monday, November

16 – 9:30 A.M.

f. DD 11 – Hearing for Proposed New Lateral – Monday, December 14 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn