The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 26, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below.

https://meet.goto.com/919985877

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on proposed sale of county land in section 11, Crystal Twp

Discuss and possibly consider Resolution for final determination on proposed sale of county land

in section 11, Crystal Twp

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:40 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Jason Lackore, Conservation, re: review and possibly consider weed commissioner’s report for

2026, review and possibly consider 2027 Weed Commissioner Certification form

10:00 a.m. Discuss EMA position

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:20 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

10:30 a.m. Videoconference with Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: consider engineer’s report on DD # 10

Lateral 2 and set date and time for formal hearing with landowners

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees