The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 26, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will met on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking the link below.
https://meet.goto.com/919985877
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on proposed sale of county land in section 11, Crystal Twp
Discuss and possibly consider Resolution for final determination on proposed sale of county land
in section 11, Crystal Twp
9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:40 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Jason Lackore, Conservation, re: review and possibly consider weed commissioner’s report for
2026, review and possibly consider 2027 Weed Commissioner Certification form
10:00 a.m. Discuss EMA position
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:20 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
10:30 a.m. Videoconference with Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: consider engineer’s report on DD # 10
Lateral 2 and set date and time for formal hearing with landowners
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
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