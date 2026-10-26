Pritchard Companies’ Ellen Pritchard Sedlock Named Automotive News 2026 40 Under 40 Honoree

Ellen Pritchard Sedlock of Pritchard’s Lake Chevrolet has been named one of Automotive News’ 2026 40 Under 40 honorees. The annual program honors

40 high achievers at new-car dealerships who are under 40 years old. Automotive News received nominations from across the U.S. and identified outstanding performers in a large field of high-quality talent at dealerships. This year’s honorees represent a broad range of titles and backgrounds.

The annual 40 Under 40 program highlights emerging leaders who are helping shape the future of the automotive industry. This year’s honorees are profiled in the October 26 issue of Automotive News, the leading news source for the global automotive industry.

“Ellen leads with integrity, embraces innovation and consistently elevates those around her,” said Angela Pritchard, chief operating officer at Pritchard Companies. “Her recognition by Automotive News reflects not only her professional accomplishments but the positive impact she continues to make on our team, our customers and our community.”

Throughout a career dedicated to serving customers, supporting team members and advancing dealership operations, Pritchard Sedlock has demonstrated the qualities that define the next generation of industry leadership. Her recognition by Automotive News underscores both her professional achievements and her influence within one of the nation’s most competitive industries.

“The 40 Under 40 program recognizes the next generation of leaders who are making a meaningful impact in automotive retail,” said Chrissy Taylor, senior vice president of editorial operations at Automotive News. “This year’s honorees are driving results, bringing fresh ideas to their dealerships and making a difference in the communities they serve.”

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