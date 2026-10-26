Kim Gilbert

Kim S. Gilbert, 74, of Garner, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29th at the United Methodist Church in Garner, with Rev. Kristin Peters officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner is in charge of arrangements.

Kim Scott Gilbert, the son of William and Delores (Breitkreutz) Gilbert, was born on August 12, 1952, in Forest City. He graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1970. Kim married Patricia Townsend at St. Boniface Catholic Church, and together they had two children.

Following high school, he worked in construction for several years and at Lauridsen’s in Britt. Kim retired from IMI Cornelius in Mason City. In his retirement, he worked for a foundation repair company.

Kim enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, hunting in South Dakota, and wintering in Lake Havasu. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan and loved his drives around Clear Lake. Kim also enjoyed garage parties and treasured the daily visits from friends and family.

Kim is survived by his special friend, Tally Albertson of Garner; two children, Jennifer (Justin) Porter of Winterset and Michael Gilbert of Albia; grandchildren, Kelsey (Carson Whitley), Maddison Porter (Chanse Russell), Jake Porter, Luke Porter, Taylor Lackore, Lincoln Gilbert and Lucy Gilbert; great-granddaughter, Mila; three brothers, Larry (Pat) Gilbert of Slater, Iowa, Willie (Beth) Gilbert of Princeton, Missouri, and Rick (Diane) Gilbert of Garner; his sister, Jolene Howie of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Gilbert; brother-in-law, Jeff Howie; and nieces, Maggie Howie and Emily Clark.