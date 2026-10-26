James Aldrich

James “Jim” Aldrich, 83, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.



Memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM prior to services at the funeral home on Thursday.

Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is in charge of arrangements.