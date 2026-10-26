Obituaries
James Aldrich
Belmond
James “Jim” Aldrich, 83, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM prior to services at the funeral home on Thursday.
Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is in charge of arrangements.
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