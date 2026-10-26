Clear Lake Accident Leads to Injuries

A car and bicycle accident occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Powers Avenue and South Shore Drive in Clear Lake. Jeremy Ainley, who is from Clear Lake drove his 2025 Dodge Ram pickup into the intersection and began to turn east when he collided with Reagan Elsbury from Ventura who was the cyclist. Elsbury was traveling west on South Shore Drive.

Officers from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriffs Office arrived on the scene along with the Clear Lake Fire Department. Elsbury was transported to Mercy One North Iowa hospital with non-life threatening injuries.