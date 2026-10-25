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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Legislative Priorities
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley met recently with reporters on several issues on the minds of Iowans. Topics included the Mesabi Metallics Steel Plant, Grassley’s legislative priorities for the upcoming Senate work period, the farm economy, health insurance affordability, the 2028 election cycle and Ukraine in our unday Talk.
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