AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Sunday Talk: Grassley on Legislative Priorities

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: October 22, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley met recently with reporters on several issues on the minds of Iowans. Topics included the Mesabi Metallics Steel Plant, Grassley’s legislative priorities for the upcoming Senate work period, the farm economy, health insurance affordability, the 2028 election cycle and Ukraine in our unday Talk.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 hours agoLast Updated: October 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button