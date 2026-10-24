Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Fall Fishing in Full Swing
Check Docks and Equipment for Invasive Species
Fall is a great time for lake property owners to check their boats and trailers, docks and lifts for new infestations of aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels. As you bring each item out of the water, visually inspect areas that have been submerged for months. Juvenile zebra mussels should be visible this time of year, but also run your hand over smooth surfaces to check for very small juvenile zebra mussels that feel like sandpaper.
Learn more abbout how you can help prevent the spread of invasive species on the DNR webpage.
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Water temperatures are in the mid-50s in many district water bodies. Last updated on 10/22/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie from shore. Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches.
- Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.
- Walleye – Good: Anglers have had luck from shore. Throwing a twister has been productive; also try live bait like a minnow under a bobber from shore. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, and the inlet bridge.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.
- Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.
- Water Temperature (°F): 56.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore as water temperatures cool. Try throwing twisters or using a minnow under a bobber.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 56.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.
- Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye action near shore. Try crankbaits, twisters, or a crawler fished under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park.
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties.
- Bluegill – Fair: A recent survey showed good numbers of 7- to 8-inch fish along shore. Use a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore and from the jetties.
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 10/01/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 56.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Lake level is 0.84 inches below crest. Navigation buoys have been removed for the season.
- Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists.
- Muskellunge – Good: Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds.
- Walleye – Fair
- Yellow Bass – Excellent: Use small jigs, crawlers , and cut bait on the outside edges of vegetation beds. Anglers are catching all sizes of fish.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy docks have been removed for the season.
- Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water.
- Bluegill – Good: Small jigs and nightcrawler pieces are working in a variety of depths.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 5.42 feet.
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. The fishing bite has been good for many species. Water levels are at crest. Many docks and hoists are out for the season. Last updated on 10/22/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The panfish bite is good.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are targeting quality-sized fish.
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The perch and crappie bite has been good this fall. Anglers are catching good-sized fish. Boat ramps have been full.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish.
- Walleye – Good: Trolling and livescope has worked well to target fish.
- Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch from the weedline out to 15 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Bluegill – Good: The bite has been somewhat variable, but very good when it’s on.
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