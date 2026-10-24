Leann Creech, 63, of Britt, passed away Friday, October 23, 2026, at her home in Britt.

A funeral service for Leann will be held from 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28 until time of the service.

Ewing Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements