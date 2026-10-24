Local Sports

2026 1st Round IHSAA Football Playoff Scores

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: October 24, 2026

Below are the first-round playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man through 2A. Class 2A, 3A, and 4A local scores are also posted for regular-season contests and week 9 added games. Teams in bold are KIOW area schools. All rankings are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 20, 2025.

8-Player

#1 Audubon 54, East Union 12

#2 Iowa Valley 71, Wayne 12

#3 Woodbine 52, Murray 28

#4 Edgewood-Colesburg 62, WACO 6

#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, Springville 7

#6 Bedford 64, Fremont-Mills 16

#7 Bishop Garrigan 50, GTRA 14

#8 North Union 55, Janesville 0

#9 Kingsley-Pierson 42, CAM 34

#10 Kee 50, Riceville 32

Coon Rapids-Bayard 74, English Valleys 32

Don Bosco 56, Moravia 8

Montezuma 26, North Tama 20

Lenox 56, Southeast Warren 6

Remsen St. Mary’s 43, Boyer Valley 13

Clarksville 50, Turkey Valley

Class A

#1 Woodbury Central 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

#2 West Sioux 38, Logan-Magnolia 0

#3 Saint Ansgar 28, Belmond-Klemme 20

#4 Madrid 35, Southwest Valley 13

#5 West Fork 38, North Butler 25

#6 East Buchanan 82, Columbus 8

Wapsie Valley 42, #7 Pekin 30

#8 Riverside 48, Earlham 14

#9 St. Albert 35, Gehlen Catholic 9

#10 North Linn 69, Van Buren County 0

Martensdale-St Marys 20, ACGC 14

Maquoketa Valley 35, Danville 0

Lynnville-Sully 34, Mount Ayr 6

West Monona 46, MMCRU 28

West Hancock 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14

Newman Catholic 41, Starmont 14

Class 1A

#1 Regina Catholic 50, Columbus Catholic 7

#2 Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Eagle Grove 0

#3 West Lyon 56, Tri-Center 7

#4 Treynor 41, West Central Valley 0

#5 Underwood 35, East Sac County 7

#6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, MFL MarMac 8

#7 Grundy Center 34, Cascade 15

#8 South Central Calhoun 29, Lawton-Bronson 12

#9 Northeast 44, Cardinal 20

#10 Beckman Catholic 62, Sumner-Fredricksburg 12

Pleasantville 29, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28

Hinton 34, Emmetsburg 0

Sigourney Keota 31, Hudson 7

Shenandoah 28, Interstate 35 21

South Hardin 28, Ridge View 14

West Marshall 45, Manson NW Webster 0

Class 2A

#1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38, Southeast Valley 14

#2 Alburnett 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

#3 Van Meter 49, Albia 7

#4 Mid-Prairie 52, Chariton 27

#5 Kuemper Catholic 35, Unity Christian 0

#6 OABCIG 28, Western Christian 21

#7 Spirit Lake 34, Cherokee 20

#8 Wilton 39, Anamosa 3

#9 Roland-Story 35, Grand View Christian 0

#10 Osage 12, West Branch 7

Clarinda 49, Pella Christian 14

Crestwood 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

Dike-New Hartford 48, New Hampton 0

Centerville 46, West Burlington Notre Dame 44

PCM 45, West Liberty 6

Waukon 46, Bellevue 12

Class 2A Local Scores (Week 9 Added Game)

Forest City 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6 (Thursday)

Class 3A Local Scores (Regular Season)

#10 Bishop Heelan 24, #9 Algona 14

#2 Clear Lake 35, #5 West Delaware 21

Class 4A Local Scores (Regular Season)

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Mason City 7

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland5 hours agoLast Updated: October 24, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button