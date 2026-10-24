2026 1st Round IHSAA Football Playoff Scores
Below are the first-round playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man through 2A. Class 2A, 3A, and 4A local scores are also posted for regular-season contests and week 9 added games. Teams in bold are KIOW area schools. All rankings are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 20, 2025.
8-Player
#1 Audubon 54, East Union 12
#2 Iowa Valley 71, Wayne 12
#3 Woodbine 52, Murray 28
#4 Edgewood-Colesburg 62, WACO 6
#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, Springville 7
#6 Bedford 64, Fremont-Mills 16
#7 Bishop Garrigan 50, GTRA 14
#8 North Union 55, Janesville 0
#9 Kingsley-Pierson 42, CAM 34
#10 Kee 50, Riceville 32
Coon Rapids-Bayard 74, English Valleys 32
Don Bosco 56, Moravia 8
Montezuma 26, North Tama 20
Lenox 56, Southeast Warren 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 43, Boyer Valley 13
Clarksville 50, Turkey Valley
Class A
#1 Woodbury Central 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
#2 West Sioux 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
#3 Saint Ansgar 28, Belmond-Klemme 20
#4 Madrid 35, Southwest Valley 13
#5 West Fork 38, North Butler 25
#6 East Buchanan 82, Columbus 8
Wapsie Valley 42, #7 Pekin 30
#8 Riverside 48, Earlham 14
#9 St. Albert 35, Gehlen Catholic 9
#10 North Linn 69, Van Buren County 0
Martensdale-St Marys 20, ACGC 14
Maquoketa Valley 35, Danville 0
Lynnville-Sully 34, Mount Ayr 6
West Monona 46, MMCRU 28
West Hancock 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Newman Catholic 41, Starmont 14
Class 1A
#1 Regina Catholic 50, Columbus Catholic 7
#2 Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Eagle Grove 0
#3 West Lyon 56, Tri-Center 7
#4 Treynor 41, West Central Valley 0
#5 Underwood 35, East Sac County 7
#6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, MFL MarMac 8
#7 Grundy Center 34, Cascade 15
#8 South Central Calhoun 29, Lawton-Bronson 12
#9 Northeast 44, Cardinal 20
#10 Beckman Catholic 62, Sumner-Fredricksburg 12
Pleasantville 29, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28
Hinton 34, Emmetsburg 0
Sigourney Keota 31, Hudson 7
Shenandoah 28, Interstate 35 21
South Hardin 28, Ridge View 14
West Marshall 45, Manson NW Webster 0
Class 2A
#1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 38, Southeast Valley 14
#2 Alburnett 47, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
#3 Van Meter 49, Albia 7
#4 Mid-Prairie 52, Chariton 27
#5 Kuemper Catholic 35, Unity Christian 0
#6 OABCIG 28, Western Christian 21
#7 Spirit Lake 34, Cherokee 20
#8 Wilton 39, Anamosa 3
#9 Roland-Story 35, Grand View Christian 0
#10 Osage 12, West Branch 7
Clarinda 49, Pella Christian 14
Crestwood 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Dike-New Hartford 48, New Hampton 0
Centerville 46, West Burlington Notre Dame 44
PCM 45, West Liberty 6
Waukon 46, Bellevue 12
Class 2A Local Scores (Week 9 Added Game)
Forest City 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6 (Thursday)
Class 3A Local Scores (Regular Season)
#10 Bishop Heelan 24, #9 Algona 14
#2 Clear Lake 35, #5 West Delaware 21
Class 4A Local Scores (Regular Season)
#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Mason City 7
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