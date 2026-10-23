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Garner Grants Conditional Use Permits
The Garner City Council was asked to consider a concurrence with the Board of Adjustment’s approval of a Conditional Use Permit for a ground-mounted photovoltaic system. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt said the council reviewed the boards approval.
The ordinance is in place to protect neighbors and drivers in the city limits.
The city referred the matter to the Board of Adjustment initially, then agreed with their decision when it returned back to the council.
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