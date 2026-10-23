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Forest City Moves Forward with Tim Coffey Trail Project

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: October 22, 2026

The Forest City Council has entered into a professional services agreement with Veenstra and Kimm Incorporated on the second phase of the Tim Coffey Trail. According to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes, V & K will provide professional services to the city on the project.

The agreement takes effect immediately and the city will continue to work on the project according to Mikes.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: October 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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