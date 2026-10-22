Semi Rolls at I-35, Highway 18 Ramp in Clear Lake; Driver Hurt

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A Cedar Falls man was taken to Mercy Hospital early Thursday after his semi-truck rolled over at the Highway 18 off-ramp to southbound Interstate 35 in Clear Lake, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendall Ray Naber, 61, was driving west on Highway 18 and entered the off-ramp when he lost control of the semi, the sheriff’s office said. The truck went into the ditch and rolled until it came to a stop on its passenger side.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Clear Lake Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 3:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Clear Lake firefighters had to extricate Naber from the cab, the sheriff’s office said. The fire department then transported him to Mercy Hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. The Clear Lake Fire Department and EMS and the Clear Lake Police Department assisted at the scene.

The release did not say how serious Naber’s injuries were, what caused him to lose control or whether the ramp was closed during the response.