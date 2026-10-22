Mason City’s U.S. 65 Project Nears Full Reopening as Iowa 122 Work Targets Thanksgiving

MASON CITY, Iowa — Several major road construction projects across North Iowa are nearing completion as crews work to finish before winter, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Work on U.S. Highway 65 in Mason City is almost finished, with the inside lanes already reopened to traffic, Iowa DOT’s Pete Hjelmstad said.

“The US 65 project in town, we opened that up a little over a week ago to the inside lanes,” Hjelmstad said. “We’re working on getting the sod done in the outside lanes, and depending on the contractor schedule again, but hopefully by the end of this week or early next week, that road will be fully open.”

Work continues on Iowa Highway 122 near MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Mainline paving is complete, and crews are now focusing on intersections, sidewalks, lighting and traffic signals.

“We are hoping that by Halloween, we can have the outside lanes in both directions on both sides of the road opened up to traffic,” Hjelmstad said. “Then the contractor will be working on the median, doing some concrete work there. And we hope, again, still on schedule to have that one opened around Thanksgiving.”

Elsewhere, final pavement markings are planned near Diamond Jo Casino, while shoulder improvements along the Avenue of the Saints east of Mason City should continue into November.

Hjelmstad said construction projects are beginning to wind down across the area, including the Highway 9 project near Osage.

“We should be wrapping up the Highway 9 project up by Osage this week, if not earlier,” Hjelmstad said. “Things are wrapping up.”

Some Interstate 35 patching work is expected to continue until around Thanksgiving, although Hjelmstad said motorists should primarily encounter lane closures.