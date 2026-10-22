Forest City High School Fall Musical Tickets Available Online

The Forest City Community School District announces that tickets are now available on Bound for the high school fall musical, Newsies. The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Saturday, November 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 15, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the fall musical are $10 each and can be purchased in advance through Bound or at the door with a card or cash. No passes will be accepted.

Newsies, based on the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, is a high-energy musical that follows a group of young newspaper sellers who band together to stand up for what is right and fight for a better future. Featuring memorable music, dynamic choreography, and a powerful message about courage, teamwork, and standing up for others, Newsies showcases the talent, dedication, and collaboration of Forest City High School students.

Community members are invited to attend the performances and support Forest City High School’s student performers.