Cerro Gordo County Crisis Response Team Now Available 24/7 Through 43 North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa — Residents across Cerro Gordo County now have access to around-the-clock mental health and substance abuse crisis response services.

43 North Iowa has expanded its Community Crisis Response Team from 12 hours a day to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Executive Director John Derryberry said the expansion was made possible through state funding, building on support from Cerro Gordo County, local foundations and donors.

The program works alongside the Mason City and Clear Lake police departments, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Prairie Ridge.

Derryberry said that when someone calls 911 during a mental health emergency, the crisis team arrives after police and takes over from there.

“So then we show up, after the police, and then we take over and start offering services, talking about other avenues to be safe, offering transportation, connection with family, with services, a ride to the hospital,” Derryberry said. “And then the police can move on.”

Derryberry said the program is already making a difference. About 70% of the calls the team handles end with individuals being stabilized at their location, without needing additional services or hospitalization.

He said quick response times have been especially important.

“Our average response time to an emergency across the county is, I think, 14 minutes,” Derryberry said. “Here in Mason City, it’s about 9 minutes. So, I mean, just think about having a bad thought in your home, and someone can come talk to you about that bad thought in 9 minutes.”

The program is available countywide, including rural communities such as Rockwell and Plymouth.

The expansion is supported by a two-year grant, and 43 North Iowa hopes to secure permanent funding in the future.

Residents experiencing an emergency can reach the crisis response team by calling 911.

For more information, visit 43northiowa.org.